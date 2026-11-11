Family Camp Day: Free Games and Fall Fun at Camp Sonshine

Camp fun does not have to stop when summer ends. Camp Sonshine’s Family Camp Day invites families to its Silver Spring campus for an afternoon of classic camp games, shared activities and time together, with free admission and an invitation open to everyone.

This is a chance to put the weekend routine aside and join the kids in something playful. Keep the planning simple: register each family member, bring water and wear comfortable shoes. The camp’s year-round events offer a way to explore the setting beyond the summer season.

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 12:30–3 p.m. Camp Sonshine, 16819 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20905. Reserve free places for your family. The ticket header and structured schedule list a 12:30 p.m. start, while the description also mentions 12:20 p.m.; plan for an early arrival and confirm check-in time with the camp. Exact activity details may change.

Promotional image courtesy of Camp Sonshine.