The Fall Reset: Reformer Pilates and a Cinema Sound Bath in Alexandria

Give a November Sunday a gentler rhythm before holiday plans crowd the calendar. The Fall Reset starts with 30 minutes of reformer Pilates led by Lalita Method founder Danielle Farrah, followed by a Chia Craze pudding tasting. Then the experience shifts into The Satire’s private cinema for a 30-minute sound bath with Çağla Giray of Su + Soul. The combination offers movement, a snack and a quiet pause in one Alexandria outing.

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026; session 1, 12:15–1:30 p.m.; session 2, 12:50–2:05 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Lalita Method and The Satire, Autograph Collection — Old Town North, 625 First Street, Alexandria, VA 22314; Lalita Method is in Suite B.

Price: $50 per person; reserve your selected session.

Choose one session using the organizer’s ticket links; the sessions overlap because groups move through different parts of the experience. The event page’s overall block is noon–2:15 p.m., but the linked sessions have the specific times listed here. Confirm your arrival time, current availability and exact details with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets or RSVP