Fall Festival Under the Loggia at MLK Library

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library — LoggiaMore details
A downtown library visit gets a seasonal twist at this free, all-ages festival under the MLK Library loggia. Mix story time with a pumpkin patch, a festival train and a petting zoo, then stay for live performances, a DJ and fall crafts. A hay-bale photo area adds a ready-made family snapshot stop.
When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G Street NW, Downtown, Washington, DC 20001.
Price: Free; registration is preferred but not required.
Bring children, grandparents or friends for an easy city outing. Gallery Place–Chinatown Metro is nearby, with the 9th and G Street exit convenient for the library. Confirm the latest schedule and available activities with DC Public Library before attending.
Official event details and registration
Promotional image: DC Public Library, via DowntownDC BID.
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