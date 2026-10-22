Fall Festival Under the Loggia at MLK Library

A downtown library visit gets a seasonal twist at this free, all-ages festival under the MLK Library loggia. Mix story time with a pumpkin patch, a festival train and a petting zoo, then stay for live performances, a DJ and fall crafts. A hay-bale photo area adds a ready-made family snapshot stop.

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G Street NW, Downtown, Washington, DC 20001.

Price: Free; registration is preferred but not required.

Bring children, grandparents or friends for an easy city outing. Gallery Place–Chinatown Metro is nearby, with the 9th and G Street exit convenient for the library. Confirm the latest schedule and available activities with DC Public Library before attending.

Official event details and registration