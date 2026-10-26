Fall Back Hallo-Wine Fest near Hagerstown

Make Halloween a grown-up day trip to Washington County. Fall Back Hallo-Wine Fest pairs wine, cider and spirits sampling with live music from Staff Infection and The Reagan Years, food vendors and a costume contest. The open-air festival has covered pavilions, room for lawn chairs and a soundtrack built for lingering between tastings. Costumes give the afternoon its Halloween character; the 4:15 p.m. contest supplies a reason to go all in.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 1–7 p.m. Eastern; early-entry tickets admit at 1 p.m., regular at 2 p.m. and late-entry at 3 p.m..

Where: Washington County Agricultural Education Center, Boonsboro — south of Hagerstown, 7313 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713.

Price: Advertised advance tasting tickets: $51 early entry, $42 regular entry or $33 late entry; nondrinker/designated-driver tickets $15. Published tasting gate prices $59/$50/$41. Confirm fees, discounts and availability at checkout.

Everyone entering must be 21+, including nondrinkers and designated drivers. Tasting admission includes samples, a festival glass, parking and music; food costs extra. Designated-driver tickets include two nonalcoholic beverages. Choose the ticket for your intended arrival time. The organizer lists this as an all-weather event; confirm current ticket prices, availability, rules and exact details before traveling.

Official event details · Registration and tickets · Official ticket tiers and attendance rules