Fairmont’s Howl-O-Ween: Costumes in the Courtyard

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown — Courtyard Bar, West EndMore details
Let your dog be the best-dressed guest at a neighborhood Halloween evening in Fairmont’s courtyard. The hotel’s fifteenth annual Howl-O-Ween welcomes costumed canines and their people for a playful gathering with prizes for standout outfits. It is a low-commitment way to get into the seasonal spirit, whether your pup’s costume is elaborate, funny or simply adorable. Prizes are scheduled for 7 p.m., so arrive with time to mingle.
When: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 6–7:30 p.m. Eastern, as listed on the hotel’s registration page.
Where: Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown — Courtyard Bar, West End, 2401 M Street NW, Washington, DC 20037.
Price: Free; advance registration required. Human food and drink purchases extra.
Enter through the M Street alley directly into the courtyard. The hotel’s registration page lists a 7:30 p.m. finish, while its general events overview lists 7 p.m.; confirm the ending time and current details with Fairmont. Reserve a free spot and check pet-attendance requirements before going.
Official event details and registration
Promotional event photograph courtesy of Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown, from its official registration page.
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