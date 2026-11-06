Exploring the Moon at Turner Farm’s Roll-Top Observatory

Monday, November 16, 2026, 7:30–9 p.m. EST

Roll-Top Observatory, Observatory Park at Turner Farm — Great Falls

925 Springvale Road, Great Falls, VA 22066

Price: $13 per participant.

Give an ordinary Monday evening a much longer view. This astronomy program explores how the Moon’s craters, mountains and ancient lava flows formed, then connects those features to Apollo discoveries and future lunar missions. Analemma Society instructors bring the subject into focus at Turner Farm’s Roll-Top Observatory, with high-powered telescope viewing when conditions allow. It is an approachable outing for curious adults and older children who would like a little more context the next time they look up at our nearest celestial neighbor.

Ages 8+. Advance registration is required by November 15; no walk-ins. The classroom program runs rain or shine, while telescope viewing depends on weather. Confirm availability and exact details before attending.

Official event information · Registration and attendance details

Observatory Park photograph via DarkSky International’s joint announcement with Fairfax County Park Authority.