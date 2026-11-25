Make a December dinner a small exploration of Umbria. Viniamo brings four wines from Goretti and Adanti to Al Tiramisu for an evening led by host Attilio Larosa, with three savory courses and dessert from chef Luigi Diotaiuti. The pairings give the meal a sense of progression, moving from the region’s food traditions into conversation about its wines and producers. Set aside the evening to taste at an unhurried pace, then enjoy a short walk around Dupont Circle. This December 16 dinner is for guests 21 and older. The organizer prices dinner at $120 including tax and gratuity, with booking fees additional: the current online deposit checkout is $55.20, followed by $70 payable at the restaurant. Confirm dietary accommodations, final checkout charges and exact details before reserving.

When: December 16, 2026, 6:30–9 p.m. EST

Where: Al Tiramisu, 2014 P Street NW, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC 20036

Price: $120 dinner including tax and gratuity, plus booking fees. Current online deposit checkout is $55.20; $70 is due at the restaurant. The $50 base deposit is credited toward the dinner.

Official details and registration