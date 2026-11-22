Explore Ukrainian Christmas traditions at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring. The December 13 market brings Ukrainian food, handmade gifts and holiday workshops together for a four hour afternoon gathering. Browse the stalls, stop for a meal and look for ornaments or textiles with a story behind their making. The current community listing includes borsch, varenyky, pastries and hand painted Petrykivka ornaments, along with optional holiday craft activities. Admission and parking are free, with food, merchandise and workshop purchases additional. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Confirm the vendor lineup, workshop prices and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Sunday, December 13, 2026, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 15100 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring. Free admission and parking; purchases and optional workshops cost extra.

Official details