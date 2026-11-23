Listen to the history inside the music at Sandy Spring Museum’s December History Happy Hour. Vocalist and interdisciplinary artist Rhea Beckett will explore the African American spiritual through conversation and live performance, connecting selected songs to their historical context and influence on later Black musical traditions. Beckett brings experience as a former soprano with the Fisk Jubilee Singers to the program. Admission includes complimentary beverages and snacks, making this a relaxed Friday evening of music and learning. The December 11 program runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with public doors opening at 6:15. General admission currently totals $26.20 including the booking fee. Onsite parking is limited during construction; the museum lists overflow parking at Olive Branch Community Church. Confirm current tickets, parking arrangements and exact details with the organizer.

When: December 11, 2026, 6:30–8 p.m. EST

Where: Sandy Spring Museum, 17901 Bentley Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860

Price: General admission $26.20 including the $1.20 booking fee; museum member base price $20, with applicable fees confirmed at checkout

Official details and registration