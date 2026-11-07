Everything Is Awesome: Storytelling with a Twist in Falls Church

An optimistic title can hide a wonderfully complicated story. Better Said Than Done brings seven storytellers to Clare and Don’s Beach Shack for an evening built around “Everything Is Awesome,” with emcee Jessica Robinson and room for a little irony. The attraction is hearing how different people turn one shared prompt into distinct experiences.



Turn it into a Falls Church evening with dinner before the show. Leave the phone in your pocket and settle in: this is the kind of outing that gives friends something to talk about afterward.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 6–8 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Clare and Don’s Beach Shack — Falls Church, Virginia; 130 North Washington Street, Falls Church, VA 22046

Price: $15; food and drinks purchased separately.

Advance booking recommended; check ticket availability and confirm seating, any attendance restrictions and exact details with the organizer.

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