One communal table will span the length of District Pier, bringing diners together for Dinner on the Dock, an elevated dining experience featuring seven nationally recognized culinary superstars: Erik Bruner-Yang (Maketto) Ni and Anna Nguyen (sắp sửa, Denver CO), Timon Balloo (The Katherine, Miami, FL), Christine Lau (The CLAU Group, New York City, NY), Nini Nguyen (New Orleans, LA), Palita Sriratana (Pink Salt, Chicago, IL), Shuai Wang (Jackrabbit Filly and King BBQ, North Charleston, SC).

The evening will consist of a welcome reception with passed bites, signature cocktail and libations, followed by a seated family-style dinner and dessert. Event will commence rain or shine.