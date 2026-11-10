English Country Dance in Glen Echo: Live Music, First Visit Free

Trade a Wednesday on the couch for an evening of live music and moving in company. The Folklore Society of Greater Washington’s English country dance welcomes beginners to Glen Echo Town Hall, with Tom Spilsbury calling and Becky Ross on fiddle, Elisabeth Epstein on flute and Diane Sorenson on piano.

No partner or dress-up outfit is needed. Come around 7:30 p.m. for an introductory lesson before the 8–10:30 p.m. dance; comfortable shoes with soft, non-marking soles are the useful accessory. If this is your first Wednesday English country dance in Glen Echo, select the free first-time registration. Returning nonmembers pay $17, members $15, and students or people with limited income $8; Glen Echo residents also attend free.

Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Upstairs community room, Glen Echo Town Hall, 6106 Harvard Avenue, Glen Echo, Maryland. Advance registration is preferred, with attendance capped at 50 dancers and spectators. This is the November 18 occurrence of a weekly series. Register and check remaining spaces. Confirm exact details with FSGW before attending.

Logo courtesy of FSGW.