Enchant DC Opening Night: A Light Maze at Nationals Park

A baseball stadium after dark makes an unlikely setting for a Christmas wander—and that is part of the appeal. Enchant returns to Nationals Park with a new light-maze story, glowing installations and plenty of reasons to slow down between photographs. Opening night offers an early start to the season, with Santa visits, live entertainment and a shopping village alongside the main maze.



Make it an evening with friends or family: plan dinner in Navy Yard before your timed entry, then leave room for a leisurely walk through the lights. Skating and the snow slide are optional paid add-ons, so decide what matters to your group before booking rather than treating every extra as essential.

When: Friday, November 20, 2026: hourly arrival windows begin at 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern. Enchant continues on selected evenings through December 27; consult the official calendar for each date’s times.

Where: Nationals Park — Navy Yard, Washington, DC; 1500 South Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

Price: General admission advertised from $28; prices vary by date, entry time and demand. Ice skating, snow slide, parking, food and drinks cost extra.

Choose Washington, DC and your arrival window when booking. The listed times are entry windows, not one-hour visit limits; guests may remain after entering. This listing features opening night, not a promise of daily operation. Confirm exact hours, availability, final pricing and activity restrictions with the organizer.

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