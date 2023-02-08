Eme Cafe and Bar Opening

Chefs Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, founders of the iconic vegan pop-up MITA, announce the opening of EME Cafe and Bar, a casual and energetic restaurant located inside D.C.’s Squash on Fire.

All menu items are made daily with the freshest ingredients. Novelty breakfast and brunch treats include Choripan, with chimichurri and cilantro aioli, a traditional EME Breakfast Sandwich with bacon, egg and cheese; or Arepa Eggs Benedict, poached eggs with pork belly and hollandaise sauce. For dinner, EME features a variety of appetizers like Korean Chicken Wings, Corn and Jamon Serrano Croquettes, and Burrata Salad. In addition, a variety of hearty sandwiches include Pork Belly Sandwich made with honey, curry mustard, watercress and red onion; and classic burgers like Salmon, BLT, or the iconic Eme Burger served with caramelized onions, and fried egg.

The cafe transitions to a lively bar serving delicious signature cocktails, assorted wine, and beer list that pair beautifully with the menu items. This is the perfect place to grab a bite, imbibe, mingle, or simply relax.