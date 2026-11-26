Give a weeknight in Old Town a comic turn at Casa Luna. The Savygents bring their Elite 11 Comedy Show to the King Street bar for an evening of stand-up in a neighborhood setting. Free admission leaves room in the budget for dinner beforehand or a drink while you settle in.

This listing features Thursday, December 10, 2026, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Casa Luna Bar, 300 King Street, Alexandria. The event is for adults 21 and older. Admission is free; food and drinks are purchased separately.

Choose the December 10 occurrence on the official Eventbrite page when reserving. The organizer's series page may display artwork from an earlier show, so use the selected occurrence for the date and time. Confirm the lineup, availability and exact details with the organizer. Promotional photograph courtesy of The Savygents.

Official event details and registration