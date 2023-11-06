Elevate Drag Brunch – November

If you know anything about our Drag Brunch, you are well aware of the high-energy atmosphere filled with love, confidence, and fierce queens that put on quite a show.

Perched above the Potomac, The Terrazza is the perfect spot to take in the view and enjoy all the entertainment. An open and grand space to enjoy with friends and family for any kind of celebration! Seatings are available at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.

PERFORMANCES BY: Chanel Belladonna | Jasmine Blue | Nubia Love Jackson | Desiree Dik

Your $25 reservation includes:

Nonstop entertainment

A complimentary welcome cocktail

Join us at Drag Brunch, where fierce performances and homemade pasta twirl together as one. Between the champagne, the music, the queens, and the food, you’ll see why people keep coming back!

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY!

Cancellations made 7 days or more in advance of the event date, will receive a 100% refund. Cancellations made under 7 days prior to the event are non-refundable. OpenTable reservations must email [email protected] to request cancellation.