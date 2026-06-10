EAT250 Rubén García x Bryan Voltaggio: From Catalonia to the Chesapeake

For EAT250, Chef Rubén García of Casa Teresa welcomes acclaimed Maryland chef Bryan Voltaggio for an evening celebrating the enduring connection between regional Spanish and American cuisine.

Born in Catalonia and shaped by some of Spain’s most celebrated kitchens, including El Bulli, García has earned acclaim for bringing the warmth, simplicity, and traditions of Spanish home cooking to Washington through Casa Teresa. Joining him is James Beard Award finalist, Top Chef finalist, and one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most respected culinary voices, Bryan Voltaggio, whose work has long championed the ingredients and traditions of the Chesapeake region.

Together, the chefs will create a menu inspired by a shared belief that great food begins with place. Through Spanish and Mid-Atlantic flavors, the dinner explores how regional traditions, local ingredients, and culinary heritage continue to shape the American table.