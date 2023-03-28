Easter Brunch and Rooftop Egg Hunt

Find fun for the whole family with Estuary’s a la carte Easter brunch and complimentary dessert bar, and Conrad DC’s egg hunt! Menu highlights include croissant breakfast sandwich, shrimp and cheesy grits, chicken waffle and more! Kids under 10 can enjoy an Easter Egg hunt on Conrad DC’s Summit Rooftop rooftop while the bar will be open to adults for sparkling wine and rose from 10am to 4pm. Brunch reservations available from 7am to 2pm.