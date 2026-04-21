Earth Day Happy Hour at Sycamore & Oak

​Join a community celebration to close out Earth Day in DC. This afternoon gathering brings together residents, volunteers, business leaders, and policymakers to recognize local climate action and build momentum for what comes next.

​Enjoy music, drinks, local bites, a sustainability showcase featuring DMV-based organizations, and a powerful program with nationally recognized speakers and storytellers highlighting community-driven climate solutions.

​Hosted by Sycamore & Oak, Earth Day, Climate DC, WACIF, and other partners, this event is designed to connect people, celebrate impact, and spark continued action beyond Earth Day.