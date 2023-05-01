Dupont-Kalorama Museums Consortium Walk Weekend 2023

Friday, May 5th, 2023 @ 4:00:pm
Cinco de Drinko!
H Street Country Club
Community Submitted
Dupont CircleMore details
The following museums will be open for free on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 from 11 am-4 pm. Bring your parents, kids, friends, and neighbors!
Anderson House, The American Revolution Institute of the Society of the Cincinnati and a National Historic Landmark
Dumbarton House, Historic House Museum and Headquarters of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America
Dupont Underground, Multidisciplinary platform for creative expression housed in an abandoned streetcar station
National Museum of American Jewish Military History, Institution preserving the contributions of Jewish Americans to the peace and freedom of the US
The Phillips Collection, America’s first museum of modern art (open until 6 pm)
The President Wilson House, DC’s only Presidential museum and a National Trust Historic Site
