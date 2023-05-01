Dupont-Kalorama Museums Consortium Walk Weekend 2023

The following museums will be open for free on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 from 11 am-4 pm. Bring your parents, kids, friends, and neighbors!

Anderson House, The American Revolution Institute of the Society of the Cincinnati and a National Historic Landmark

Dumbarton House, Historic House Museum and Headquarters of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America

Dupont Underground, Multidisciplinary platform for creative expression housed in an abandoned streetcar station

National Museum of American Jewish Military History, Institution preserving the contributions of Jewish Americans to the peace and freedom of the US

The Phillips Collection, America’s first museum of modern art (open until 6 pm)

The President Wilson House, DC’s only Presidential museum and a National Trust Historic Site