Pull up a chair for Board Game Knights at Game Kastle College Park. Choose a game from the shop's demo library or bring a favorite to share. The open gathering welcomes new players, making it an easy Thursday evening outing for anyone curious about the local tabletop scene.

When: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 5–9 p.m. Eastern. This listing features one verified occurrence of the shop's Thursday series; check its calendar for exceptions.

Where: Game Kastle College Park, 4748 Cherry Hill Road, College Park, MD 20740.

Admission: Free. No signup or preregistration is required; drop in during the session.

The shop's current calendar gives a 9 p.m. finish, while the Games Club of Maryland listing gives 10 p.m.; this listing follows the venue's latest schedule. Confirm exact details and any changes with Game Kastle before attending. Featured image: an illustrative archival Games Club of Maryland gaming gathering.

Official Game Kastle event calendar