DMV Chocolate and Coffee Festival: A Sweet Weekend in Sterling

Let your next coffee run turn into an afternoon of discovery. The Virginia edition of this regional festival brings chocolate makers, roasters, specialty-food businesses and artisans to Sterling for sampling, shopping and demonstrations. Browse with friends, compare a few favorites and pick up something delicious for later. Families can also look for mascot photo opportunities and the children’s craft table.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, November 15, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Eastern; Saturday VIP access 9–10 a.m..

Where: Dulles Town Center Expo Center — Sterling, Northern Virginia, 21050 Dulles Town Circle, Sterling, VA 20166.

Price: Advertised online sale: general admission $17.99 + $0.45 fee for one day; VIP $40 + $1 fee for both days and Saturday early access. Sale ends November 6 at 11:50 p.m. Eastern. General admission at the door $20. Under 12 free with a ticketed parent or guardian.

General admission is valid for one day; VIP covers both days and Saturday’s early-access hour. Select vendors offer samples, while additional food, drinks and purchases cost extra. The official venue address is in Sterling; an introductory sentence on the ticket page still says Chantilly. Use the Sterling address and confirm current checkout totals, schedules and exact details with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets or RSVP