District Made Spirits x RavenHook Bakehouse Derby Pop-Up

District Made Spirits in Ivy City has teamed up with RavenHook Bakehouse, a Common Grain Alliance friend, for a Derby Day Pop-Up on Saturday, May 6th from 3-7 pm. Visit the distillery to enjoy Juleps and Kentucky Lemon-Made cocktails at the bar and pick up District Made spiked treats; RavenHook Bourbon Pecan Pies and Crunk Cakes Mint Julep Cupcakes. As a bonus, receive 15% off your distillery check that day with a purchase from RavenHook! You can order ahead at ravenhook.com or on-site (they promise to bring a lot of goodies).

Tickets are also available for distillery tours and tastings. To purchase, visit: bit.ly/DisMadeTT