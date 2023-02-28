Friday // Mar 03, 2023

District Made Bottled in Bond Release Party

2007 18th St NW 2nd Floor, Washington, DC 20009
$50

About this event

Celebrate the 126th anniversary of the Bottled in Bond Act with cocktails, bites and the limited 2023 District Made Bottled in Bond Bourbon release on March 3, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m. Join District Made CEO and Head Distiller Alex Laufer in a guided tasting of this exciting release at Jack Rose Dining Saloon!

 The $50 ticket includes two cocktails, cheese & charcuterie, and passed hors d’oeuvres. There will also be tasting stations of other District Made expressions.

Friday // Mar 03, 2023, 06:00 pm

Jack Rose Dining Saloon
