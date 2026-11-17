Holiday shopping gets more interesting when you can ask the person who made the gift how it came together. District Clay Center and Off the Beaten Track Warehouse open their creative spaces for a weekend of ceramics, art and conversations with local makers. Browse work by 33 ceramic artists, then explore the warehouse’s mixed-media studios on Sunday; baked goods and cocoa add a seasonal pause between stops.

The craft sale runs Saturday and Sunday, December 5–6, 2026, noon–4 p.m. Sunday’s wider open-studio program continues until 5 p.m. at 2414 Douglas Street NE, in the Langdon neighborhood. Admission is free; purchases are additional. RSVP is optional and helps the organizers plan. Give yourself time to look beyond the first room, and confirm exact details with the organizers.

Official details and optional RSVP