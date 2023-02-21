DISTORT Art Show at Gifted Curators

Adams Morgan street-art focused gallery and I-71 compliant shop Gifted Curators will welcome DISTORT for the opening of his latest gallery show, featuring wall hanging paintings and sculptures. Join DISTORT and Gifted for a night of art and music, featuring complimentary Union Craft Brewing beer and nonalcoholic beverages by Topo Chico, free I-71 compliant gifts and door prizes. The event will feature music from DJ Pae Me, and limited prints and t-shirts will be available for purchase; DISTORT’s works will be on display for several weeks afterward.

New Jersey-based artist DISTORT. Melding a classical painting style with the raw energy of the graffiti tradition, DISTORT has been tapped for some of the New York exurbs’ biggest street-art projects, including a stunning series of facades just outside the iconic Holland Tunnel.

The event runs from 8-11 p.m. and is free for those 21 and older.