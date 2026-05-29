DiscoVERS: Pride with Alexis Tucci & Clinton Foster

KINETIC presents discoVERS Pride, the official Capital Pride closing event, returning to SAX for the first time in nearly two years. The room itself is part of the show: gilded mirrors, velvet, candlelight, and a burlesque-era glamour that makes every corner feel like a scene.

Alexis Tucci and Clinton Foster trade off behind the decks all night, weaving uplifting disco and driving house into one continuous set. Throughout the evening, surprise performances unfold across the room, woven into the music rather than stacked on top of it.

Close out Pride the way it should be closed: glittering, sweaty, and unforgettable.​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Included in every KINETIC Pride 2026 DC Weekend Pass.

21+ ENTRY