DiscoVERS: Pride with Alexis Tucci & Clinton Foster
Sunday, June 21, 2026

DiscoVERS: Pride with Alexis Tucci & Clinton Foster

734 11th St NW Washington, DC 20001 United States

SAX

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

KINETIC presents discoVERS Pride, the official Capital Pride closing event, returning to SAX for the first time in nearly two years. The room itself is part of the show: gilded mirrors, velvet, candlelight, and a burlesque-era glamour that makes every corner feel like a scene.

Alexis Tucci and Clinton Foster trade off behind the decks all night, weaving uplifting disco and driving house into one continuous set. Throughout the evening, surprise performances unfold across the room, woven into the music rather than stacked on top of it.

Close out Pride the way it should be closed: glittering, sweaty, and unforgettable.​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Included in every KINETIC Pride 2026 DC Weekend Pass.

21+ ENTRY

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, June 21, 2026 10:00 pm

Location

SAX
View Map