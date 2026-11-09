Decorate a Dessert-Inspired Candle at Dov & Company

This dessert is meant for the shelf. At Dov & Company, participants choose a candle and scent, then decorate with whipped wax and dessert-style toppings to build a playful creation of their own. The guided session supplies the materials and a reason to spend an afternoon making something with a friend.



Pair the workshop with lunch at Ballston Quarter, or leave time afterward for a browse through the shop. The finished candle makes a personal seasonal gift—or a cheerful addition to your own space.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 2:30–4 p.m. Eastern, according to the current official ticket listing.

Where: Dov & Company, Ballston Quarter — Arlington, Virginia; 4238 Wilson Boulevard, Unit 1240, Arlington, VA 22203

Price: $42 base ticket; currently $46.65 including ticketing fees. Materials and a finished candle to take home included.

Children under 14 must attend with a parent or guardian. Current ticketing lists 2:30–4 p.m.; some third-party notices show an earlier time. Confirm timing, availability and exact details when booking.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information