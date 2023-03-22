Demystifying Sake: Cherry Blossom Sake X Tenugui Workshop

Delve into the world of sake and as we demystify this versatile spirit that is rapidly growing in popularity and availability.

In this unique collaboration, DC Sake Founder Reiko Hirai, Chefs Zach and Amy – behind Ama Ami and Two Nine, and New York City-based Tenugui Artist Ruri of Wuhao NYC will transport you to Japan – just in time for sakura season.

Taste different spring sakes while Tenugi Artist Ruri demonstrates the use of tenugui cloth in numerous ways from home decor and fashion to functional fabric. Each participant will receive a spring tenugui cloth and learn about Furoshiki Wrapping – including how to style it as a bottle wrap, box wrap, and more.

The Sake tasting will be curated by Reiko Hirai and paired with bites prepared by Chefs Zach and Amy at this open-kitchen demo counter.