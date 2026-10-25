Deep Sea Disco: Phillips after 5 + Optional Singles Social

The Phillips trades a quiet gallery visit for a nautical evening of music, making and conversation. Celebrate the new Avery, Gottlieb & Rothko: By the Sea exhibition with disco from DJ $et, electropop from Bryce Bowyn, gallery talks, a sea-inspired sound bath and a hands-on knot-tying workshop with DC Sail. It is an easy way to build a night out around art while leaving room for something unexpected.

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 5–8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: The Phillips Collection, Dupont Circle, 1600 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.

Price: Phillips after 5: $20, free for museum members; food and drinks sold separately. Optional Peared singles tickets currently start at $35; confirm current tiers and fees.

Want a dating angle? Peared’s separately reserved singles social is aimed at people in their 30s through mid-40s, with a private-gallery gathering and included beer and wine from 5–6:45 p.m. Its tickets advertise access to the wider Phillips after 5 program. Peared attendees must be 21+. A standard $20 museum-event ticket does not establish a singles reservation. Museum member guest passes are not valid for Phillips after 5. Confirm availability, current prices, eligibility and exact details with the organizer.

Official event details · Separate Peared singles reservations