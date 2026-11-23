Slow down in front of the paintings this Advent. Catholic Art Institute’s December 13 tour follows the symbols tucked into Renaissance images of Christmas, from flowers and animals to architectural details and light. Artists Kathleen Carr and Yeinier Gonzalez lead the visit, bringing a Catholic perspective to works by painters including Botticelli, Fra Angelico and Jan van Eyck. The appeal is in the close looking: familiar scenes can reveal another layer once someone points out how their visual language works. This paid tour is a fundraiser for the institute, held inside the National Gallery of Art’s West Building. Leave time afterward for a café conversation; refreshments cost extra. The organizer’s registration page contains conflicting December 6 meeting instructions, so confirm the December 13 check-in location and exact details directly before attending. Reserve through the official ticket page.

When: December 13, 2026, 2–3:45 p.m. EST

Where: National Gallery of Art, West Building, 6th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, National Mall, Washington, DC 20565

Price: $38 nonmembers or $33 Catholic Art Institute members, including the $3 booking fee

Official details and registration