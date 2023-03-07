Saturday // Mar 11, 2023

DC’s Biggest St. Paddy’s Bar Crawl

1337 Connecticut Ave, NW Washington, DC 20036
$20

Join thousands of revelers at the city’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl! The infamous Leprechaun Lap is back with cover-free access to Dupont’s best bars, clubs and rooftops, featuring all day drink specials, DJs, signature party favors, and giveaways.

Don your green and get ready for your St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl adventure!

What you get:

  • Access Venues Cover Free
  • Drink Specials ($3 beers, $4 shamrock shots, $5 mixed drinks)
  • Signature Event Mug
  • St. Patrick’s Day Swag & Free Giveaways
  • Entertainment and DJs
  • Tons of shenanigans

This is a 21+ event. Please drink responsibly.

Saturday // Mar 11, 2023, 02:00 pm

Dupont Circle
