DC’s Biggest St. Paddy’s Bar Crawl

Join thousands of revelers at the city’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl! The infamous Leprechaun Lap is back with cover-free access to Dupont’s best bars, clubs and rooftops, featuring all day drink specials, DJs, signature party favors, and giveaways.

Don your green and get ready for your St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl adventure!

What you get:

Access Venues Cover Free

Drink Specials ($3 beers, $4 shamrock shots, $5 mixed drinks)

Signature Event Mug

St. Patrick’s Day Swag & Free Giveaways

Entertainment and DJs

Tons of shenanigans

This is a 21+ event. Please drink responsibly.