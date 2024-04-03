The DC Music Census is a community-led initiative to gain a better understanding of the current needs of the Greater Washington, DC-area music community.

The Census captures key information about the DC area music economy to help the city and community make more informed, data-driven decisions to support the music ecosystem.

The census asks questions specific to the realities of music and live entertainment workers, including general information about their demographics and occupation types as well as their perspective on issues such as diversity, equity, and belonging.

Pre-pandemic, over 2,500 musicians responded to the Census, offering data from which to develop policy solutions and approaches.

The Census will be administered by Sound Music Cities, a leading Austin-based provider of music ecosystem studies and music census work, in conjunction with the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities, the state arts organization of the District of Columbia.

The DC Music Census goes live on April 10, 2024 at 9am!