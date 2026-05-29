DC Boodle Fight

A boodle fight is a traditional Filipino way of eating together. Food is laid out on banana leaves across a long table with rice, grilled meats, vegetables, and sides, meant to be shared by everyone. Just hands, conversation, and community. The boodle fight traces its roots to the Philippine military, where soldiers would gather around a shared spread and eat side by side, no ranks, no hierarchy, just equality at the table. Today, it’s a way Filipinos celebrate life’s moments, big or small, by gathering, sharing food, and being present with one another. When you arrive, you’ll be welcomed into a shared table experience designed around your group size. Book with a friend or come as a group Be seated at a long table (just like tradition) Watch the table fill with food, all at once Eat together, using your hands Come with friends or leave with new ones. Groups of 4 will have their own full spread Smaller groups may share a table with others