DC Boats Shows are excited to welcome boating enthusiasts to the 2nd Annual DC Boat Show at National Harbor, May 3-5th 2024. Join us for a weekend getaway on the Potomac River and kick off the boating season! There will be a wide variety of vessels from Sail to Power, and New to Quality Pre-Owned for immediate sale and to order. Tour the boats, grab food and drinks, listen to live music throughout the show, peruse the vendor tents for the latest in boating gear, meet the experts, and commune with boaters from local and far away harbors! National Harbor is one of many destinations on the Potomac River, stay for the weekend and take the water taxi to Old Town Alexandria, The Wharf, or Georgetown!