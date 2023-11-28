DC Boat Show
Friday, May 3, 2024

DC Boat Show

165 Waterfront st, Oxon Hill, Maryland US
Hyattsville // College Park

National Harbor

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

https://dcboatshows.ticketspice.com/national-harbor-2024

About This Event

DC Boats Shows are excited to welcome boating enthusiasts to the 2nd Annual DC Boat Show at National Harbor, May 3-5th 2024. Join us for a weekend getaway on the Potomac River and kick off the boating season! There will be a wide variety of vessels from Sail to Power, and New to Quality Pre-Owned for immediate sale and to order. Tour the boats, grab food and drinks, listen to live music throughout the show, peruse the vendor tents for the latest in boating gear, meet the experts, and commune with boaters from local and far away harbors! National Harbor is one of many destinations on the Potomac River, stay for the weekend and take the water taxi to Old Town Alexandria, The Wharf, or Georgetown!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, May 3, 2024 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

Location

National Harbor
View Map