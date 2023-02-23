Friday // Apr 21, 2023

Danish String Quartet

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
$30-$75

The Danish String Quartet members are rightly hailed both for their sterling technique and their adventurous approach to programming. DSQ will present a very different yet no less intriguing program, juxtaposing two classic works by Schubert—the beloved “Rosamunde” quartet and a quartet arrangement of the lied “Gretchen Am Spinnrade” (“Gretchen at the Spinning Wheel”)—with a new work co-commissioned by Washington Performing Arts from the esteemed contemporary Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir.

Friday // Apr 21, 2023, 07:30 pm
Doors open at 7:30 pm

The Kennedy Center Terrace Theater
