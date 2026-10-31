Danish Christmas Bazaar: Sandwiches, Pastries and Holiday Finds

Make lunch the main event at the Danish Club’s 63rd annual Christmas bazaar. Open-faced sandwiches and pastries at Café Danmark offer a delicious starting point before you explore embroidery, decorations, porcelain and jewelry with Danish roots. An æbleskiver demonstration adds a little kitchen theater: watch the round pancake puffs take shape, then browse for something to bring home. Families can pause at the children’s LEGO and Danish-book table, with a parent supervising. It is an easy way to turn early holiday shopping into a small cultural outing close to home.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. (Eastern)

Where: Saint Elizabeth’s Church — Rockville, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852

Price: Free entry; food and shopping additional. Cash or checks only.

Free parking is available. Bring cash or checks for purchases; card payments are not accepted. Exact offerings and attendance details should be confirmed with the organizer.

Official event details · Registration or attendance information

Event photo via Visit Montgomery / Danish Christmas Bazaar.