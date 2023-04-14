Sunday, June 4, 2023

DanceAfrica DC 2023: Closing Celebration

3415 8th St. NE, DC
Brookland

Edgewood Arts Center

Join us for a week of dance, music, and tradition during our 36th annual DanceAfrica DC festival. Celebrate the spirit of the African Diaspora with master classes and an outdoor festival including live performances, an African market, and oral histories. Hosted by Griot Mama Sylvia Soumah, DanceAfrica DC 2023 is guaranteed to inspire, invigorate, educate, and entertain.

Sunday, June 4th | Edgewood Arts Center

3:10 – 3:30 p.m. — DC Casineros

3:30 – 3:50 p.m. — Osagyefo

3:50 – 4:10 p.m. — Keur Khaleyi

4:10 – 6 p.m. — Food/Libations

Performing arts

Date

Sunday, June 4, 2023 03:00 pm

