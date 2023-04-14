Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 @ 8:00:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s April Issue Party
metrobar
Edgewood Arts CenterMore details
Join us for a week of dance, music, and tradition during our 36th annual DanceAfrica DC festival. Celebrate the spirit of the African Diaspora with master classes and an outdoor festival including live performances, an African market, and oral histories. Hosted by Griot Mama Sylvia Soumah, DanceAfrica DC 2023 is guaranteed to inspire, invigorate, educate, and entertain.
Sunday, June 4th | Edgewood Arts Center
3:10 – 3:30 p.m. — DC Casineros
3:30 – 3:50 p.m. — Osagyefo
3:50 – 4:10 p.m. — Keur Khaleyi
4:10 – 6 p.m. — Food/Libations
