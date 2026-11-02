Make Blueprints with Light: Cyanotypes at ArtsClub DC

Let a leaf, a familiar object or an interesting silhouette become the starting point for a deep-blue print. ArtsClub’s beginner-friendly cyanotype session introduces one of photography’s earliest processes, then puts light, water and found or natural materials to work in your own designs. There is room to experiment rather than arrive with a polished idea, and the included shadow-box frame gives a favorite print somewhere to live afterward. It is an appealing Friday-night change of pace: make something with your hands, compare discoveries and leave Dupont Circle with a piece that feels personal.

When: Friday, November 13, 2026, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: ArtsClub DC — Dupont Circle, 1621 Connecticut Avenue NW, Third Floor, Washington, DC 20009

Price: $65 per person; materials and a shadow-box frame included. Confirm checkout totals.

Materials are supplied; you may bring personal objects to incorporate. The studio is on the third floor. Reserve the November 13 Dupont Circle session and confirm availability, access needs and exact details with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Cyanotype workshop image courtesy of ArtsClub Studios.