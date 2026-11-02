Beyond Nouveau: Explore Cru Beaujolais at DCANTER

Beaujolais season is a useful excuse to look beyond the familiar Nouveau bottle. This seated DCANTER class explores the region’s cru villages through six wines, asking how place and winemaking choices give Gamay such a range of expressions. Artisanal cheeses accompany the tasting, and the one-hour format leaves room to turn the evening into a Barracks Row dinner outing afterward. Bring curiosity rather than a practiced wine vocabulary: comparing what you notice in the glass is much of the pleasure.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 7–8 p.m. Eastern.

Where: DCANTER — Capitol Hill / Barracks Row, 545 8th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

Price: $47 per person; six wines and artisanal cheeses included. Confirm any checkout charges.

This session is at the Capitol Hill store, not DCANTER’s Alexandria location. Reserve ahead; seating is limited. Alcohol tasting is for guests 21 and older. Ask about dietary needs and confirm the current menu, fees and attendance details before purchasing.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Wine-class image courtesy of DCANTER.