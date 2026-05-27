Crouching Tiger Hidden Drag Brunch

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Singing TigerMore details
Get ready for a fun and fierce drag brunch experience at Singing Tiger! Join us on June 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM (doors open at 11:30 AM) for great vibes, tasty bites, and fabulous performances. It’s the perfect way to kick off Pride month: with friends, community, great food and the best entertainment. Don’t miss out on this unique and lively event – see you there!
InterestsFood + Drink, Live performances
NeighborhoodUnion Market
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