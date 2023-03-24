Crooked Run Fermentation: First annual “Mr. Leesburg” Pageant

Crooked Run Fermentation is excited to host our first ever Mr. Leesburg Pageant on April 1st, at Leesburg’s Crooked Run and Wild Hare. The ultimate goal of the competition is to generate funds to donate to a local non-profit that supports at-risk women and/or youth. We envision the Mr. Leesburg Pageant as a celebratory event to bring attention to the spirit of historic downtown Leesburg and those who love the area.

This pageant will consist of a talent, costume, and interview portion hosted by Leesburg’s very own Zeke Mihelcic! The winning contestant will be chosen by a panel of judges hand selected for their objectivity and passion for the town of Leesburg and the stars that represent it!