Community Submitted

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Create by the Creek

2401 Tilden St. NW, DC
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Peirce Mill, Rock Creek Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

This day-long celebration of art and community returns to Peirce Mill this June! Join us for free workshops taught by local artists–or borrow some art supplies and find a quiet spot to draw in Rock Creek Creek Park. Already have an easel and paints? The Washington Studio School will also be organizing a landscape meet-up at Peirce Mill that day.

Tags

ArtistsOutdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 10, 2023 10:00 am

Location

Peirce Mill, Rock Creek Park
View Map