Create by the Creek

Monday, June 5th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Gateway to Fitness: Monday Class Series: HIIT
Gateway Green
Community Submitted
Peirce Mill, Rock Creek ParkMore details
This day-long celebration of art and community returns to Peirce Mill this June! Join us for free workshops taught by local artists–or borrow some art supplies and find a quiet spot to draw in Rock Creek Creek Park. Already have an easel and paints? The Washington Studio School will also be organizing a landscape meet-up at Peirce Mill that day.
InterestsArtists, Outdoor Activities
