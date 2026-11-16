Crashed Chords at Caddies on Cordell

Some Fridays call for familiar songs and a bar close enough to feel like a local outing. Crashed Chords bring pop and rock hits to Caddies on Cordell, turning the Woodmont Triangle sports bar into a late-night live-music stop. Gather a few friends, catch up over dinner in Bethesda and arrive ready for a long set.



Friday, November 27, 2026, 9:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m. Saturday, at Caddies on Cordell, 4922 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda. There is no cover charge; food and drinks are additional. The official event page lists the band and full performance hours. Check the venue’s current admission rules and table availability before heading over, particularly if bringing a larger group. Exact details should be confirmed with the organizer.

Official event details and registration