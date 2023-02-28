2nd Floor Sessions: Wine Tasting with Diane Gross and Nadine Brown

Celebrate Women’s History Month with our Second Floor Sessions: a special series of dining experiences hosted on the 2nd floor of Hank’s Oyster Bar, Old Town, Alexandria.

Happening every Sunday in March, these one-of-a-kind events feature Hank’s Oyster Bar’s Chef and Owner Jamie Leeds in partnership with some incredible women in food & beverage, full of great food, great drinks, and great conversation.

Sunday, March 12th Diane Gross and Nadine Brown, Cork Wine Bar & Market

Raise a glass to Women in Wine! This session starts with a wine class and tasting of wines to pair with seafood. Class will feature classic wines-from Bubbles to Pinot Noir, made from women around the globe, that are notable for their terroir and flavors. The tasting will be led by Diane Gross, Owner of Cork Wine Bar and celebrated Sommelier Nadine Brown. Following the class, guests will enjoy a curated reception of perfectly paired bites and small plates from Chef Terri Cutrino: Corporate Chef of Hank’s Oyster Bar.

$5 per ticket will go towards Re:HER a national non-profit driven by women and non-binary restaurateurs on a mission to empower and advance women, women of color, indigenous women, LGBTQ+ identifying women, and nonbinary food and beverage entrepreneurs.

4:00 pm – 6:30 pm