Converse with a Conservator Gallery Talk: Caring for a Butter Sculpture
Saturday, June 13, 2026

Converse with a Conservator Gallery Talk: Caring for a Butter Sculpture

1661 Pennsylvania Ave NW #1, Washington, DC 20006, United States

Renwick Gallery

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About This Event

I can’t believe it’s butter!

How does one keep a life-sized butter sculpture intact? Objects conservator Leah Bright is here to share all her tricks as part of the Renwick’s on-going State Fairs exhibition. (11:30am)

How does SAAM care for art made of butter? Objects Conservator Leah Bright shares how temperature control, material science, and preventive care support Curious Regard, a life-size butter cow sculpture created onsite for the special exhibition State Fairs: Growing American Craft at SAAM’s Renwick Gallery.

  • Free | Registration encouraged
  • Renwick Gallery
  • Meet in the Lobby

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Date

Saturday, June 13, 2026 11:30 am

Location

Renwick Gallery
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