Converse with a Conservator Gallery Talk: Caring for a Butter Sculpture

I can’t believe it’s butter!

How does one keep a life-sized butter sculpture intact? Objects conservator Leah Bright is here to share all her tricks as part of the Renwick’s on-going State Fairs exhibition. (11:30am)

How does SAAM care for art made of butter? Objects Conservator Leah Bright shares how temperature control, material science, and preventive care support Curious Regard, a life-size butter cow sculpture created onsite for the special exhibition State Fairs: Growing American Craft at SAAM’s Renwick Gallery.