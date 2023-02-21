Thursday // Feb 23, 2023

Compass to the Cosmos Opening Reception

1430 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, DC
Please join Viceroy Washington D.C. as they continue their rotating artist series with a new collection entitled Kinfolk – created by Howard University alums Charles Jean-Pierre and Kendall Robinson. In this exhibition curated by Jason Bowers of JAB Arts, the two artists have come together through shared traditions, ideals and visions for a safe future in order to transform Viceroy’s lobby space into an emotional journey that promotes contemplation, harmony, peace and clarity.

The physical-meets-digital, artist-meets-artist installation entitled Compass to the Cosmos serves as the centerpiece. Rooted in history and progressing toward the future, the piece will be unveiled on Thursday, February 23rd from 6-8 p.m. during the opening reception and will be on display through April. 

Thursday // Feb 23, 2023, 06:00 pm

Location

Viceroy
