Community Christmas Festival

Foundry’s Family Ministry invites your family to join us on Saturday, December 16th from 10:30am-12:00pm for our annual Christmas Festival and Breakfast with Santa in partnership with Friends of Stead Park! Come have a photo with Santa, make crafts, partake in holiday merriment, and pre-purchase a gingerbread house to decorate ($15).

Note, registration and payment are ONLY required if purchasing a Gingerbread House. Pre-registration for Gingerbread Houses will close on Tuesday, December 12. After pre-registration closes, gingerbread houses will be available only as supplies last.