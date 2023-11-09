Comedy Cavalcade: A Sketch Comedy Extravaganza
Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Comedy Cavalcade: A Sketch Comedy Extravaganza

2438 18th St NW, Washington, DC, District of Columbia 20009, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

The DC Arts Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

General admission tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door.

About This Event

Join us for a night of laughter, creativity, and unbridled hilarity as Rails Comedy proudly presents Comedy Cavalcade: A Sketch Comedy Extravaganza featuring two of the funniest and most dynamic comedy troupes in the business – Brick Penguin and Cured by Pain!

Get ready to be whisked away into a world of satirical sketches, outrageous characters, and uproarious antics. This is an evening where the boundaries of comedy are pushed to their limits.

Doors open: 7:45pm, show starts at 8:00pm.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:45 pm

Location

The DC Arts Center
View Map