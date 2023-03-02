Tuesday // Mar 07, 2023

Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament

1100 Oak Dr SE, Washington, DC 20032
$5-$45

About this event

The Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship has more action, more games, and more magical moments. The CAA’s 13 member institutions will compete from March 3-7, 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena with a conference title on the line.  Get your tickets so you can be there when the CAA Champion is crowned in the capital.

Championship – Tuesday, March 7
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner – 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Date and Time

Tuesday // Mar 07, 2023, 07:00 pm
Doors open at 6:00 pm

Location

Entertainment & Sports Arena
